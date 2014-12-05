Pauly Shore Wants Your Help To Make ‘Encino Man 2’

#Sequels
News & Culture Writer
12.04.14 13 Comments

No, you’re not going blind, and yes, I hope this is merely the stuff of red carpet pipe dreams. According to Variety, comedian and actor Pauly Shore wants to dazzle audiences once again with a sequel to the 1992 film Encino Man. Don’t remember it? No worries, you’re not missing much.

Even though critics detested the film, it was an early hit for Fraser and Shore—grossing $40.7 million—and became a chestnut for millennials in the pre-Adam Sandler days.

Shore said that the film’s screenwriter Shawn Schepps has an idea for a second installment, but she hadn’t written it yet. He wouldn’t elaborate on the premise. “I think it would be fun,” Shore said, while walking the red carpet of the Chris Rock movie “Top Five” on Wednesday night. “It was a cute movie.”

He asked readers of Variety to help get the project off the ground. “Just Tweet at Brendan and Sean Astin and Disney.”

Who among millennials considers this a “chestnut”? Seriously? If I’m thinking of the same analogy, squirrels bury various nuts and food items for later use. Like its titular character, Encino Man should have been left in the dirt.

Kids, please don’t tweet like uncle Pauly’s asking you to. He doesn’t know any better.

Source: Variety

