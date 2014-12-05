Pauly Shore Wants Your Help To Make ‘Encino Man 2’

No, you’re not going blind, and yes, I hope this is merely the stuff of red carpet pipe dreams. According to Variety, comedian and actor Pauly Shore wants to dazzle audiences once again with a sequel to the 1992 film Encino Man. Don’t remember it? No worries, you’re not missing much.
Even though critics detested the film, it was an early hit for Fraser and Shore—grossing $40.7 million—and became a chestnut for millennials in the pre-Adam Sandler days.
Shore said that the film’s screenwriter Shawn Schepps has an idea for a second installment, but she hadn’t written it yet. He wouldn’t elaborate on the premise. “I think it would be fun,” Shore said, while walking the red carpet of the Chris Rock movie “Top Five” on Wednesday night. “It was a cute movie.”
He asked readers of Variety to help get the project off the ground. “Just Tweet at Brendan and Sean Astin and Disney.”
Who among millennials considers this a “chestnut”? Seriously? If I’m thinking of the same analogy, squirrels bury various nuts and food items for later use. Like its titular character, Encino Man should have been left in the dirt.
Kids, please don’t tweet like uncle Pauly’s asking you to. He doesn’t know any better.
Source: Variety
He needs a wig
I want his help undoing Encino Man 1
this x 1,000,000
Don’t weeze the juice. Just…don’t
Theres just too many ways to ironically donate money these says i cant decide to help Zach Braff, Paimuly Shore, or Rowdy Roddy Piper
Piper. How is that even a question?
I hate you all so much.
1) I liked Encino Man ok.
2) They made a sequel already called Encino Woman. I didn’t see it, and think it was made-for-TV
3) Do Brendan Fraser and Sean Astin really have anything else going on? Last I saw Sean Astin he was in Cabin Fever 3, and last I saw Brendan Fraser he was chasing one of his last 4 hairs down the street.
4) I like that Pauly Shore can’t get in touch with those dudes and needs fans to Tweet them to make this happen.
Astin’s Raphael in the TMNT cartoon. He’s surpringly good at it. Unlike Seth Green who is just distracting.
I very much unironically love Encino Man and am fully aware it does not hold up after 20 years. However, to kill two birds with one stone(y), can we do a hybrid Encino Man-Son In Law sequel prominently featuring Carla Gugino?
He was digging a pool, by hand, in his backyard against his parent’s wishes even though they made no effort to stop him, AND he’s small like a girl but still did it!
Who doesn’t love this movie?
And fuck yeah Son-in-Law. Bring back Tiffani Amber Thiessen too. That movie was so weird because that was right in the she’s-not-Kelly-Kapowski-anymore-but-got-even-hotter zone right before she got implants and got super hot on 90210. And Flea was in it too. FLEA!
I want all of this.
yes yes god yes