Pedro Pascal Shared A Loving Message Of Support For His Sister Lux As She Came Out As Trans

Pedro Pascal has been a vocal supporter of trans right on social media, so of course, The Mandalorian star is being nothing short of a loving brother as he shares the news that his sister Lux has come out as a trans woman. In a new Instagram post, Pascal shared the latest cover of Ya, a Spanish-language magazine, that features his sister Lux sharing her coming out story with the world. In the caption, Pascal wrote, “Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux,” which translates to “my sister, my heart, our Lux.” In the cover interview, Lux reveals that her family has been nothing but supportive, and she credits Pascal with helping her find her identity. Via People:

“My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family,” Lux said in the feature, translated from her native Spanish. “It’s almost something that they expected to happen.”

As for her famous brother, Lux said Pascal “has been an important part of this. He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

You can see Pascal’s Instagram post below:

The news of Pascal’s sister coming out as trans adds some interesting context to the controversy surrounding Gina Carano that started back in September 2020. Carano found herself in hot water after making transphobic remarks about people putting pronouns in their Twitter handles. During the dust-up, Carano revealed that Pascal personally reached out to her and explained why the pronouns are a supportive gesture to the trans community, which Carano seemed to acknowledge and respect until she doubled down and added “beep/bop/boop” to her handle.

After that incident led to calls for Lucasfilm to fire her from The Mandalorian, Carano claimed that she was simply mocking the mob mentality and not being transphobic.

While the Cara Dune actress steered clear of the pronoun issue, she would later ignite another controversy with a series of anti-mask tweets and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Not everyone can be as pure as Pedro.

