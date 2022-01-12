Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Being Considered To Host The 2022 Oscars

For the first time since 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel had the unenviable task of pretending Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a good movie, the 2022 Academy Awards will have a host. No one has been officially announced yet, but Tom Holland is interested, and “the Academy did reach out to him to explore that possibility.” That makes sense: he’s the star of the highest-grossing movie of 2021 (and the entire pandemic-era). But Holland may have competition from another 20-something actor.

The New York Post reports that Pete Davidson is “in talks” to host the Oscars. “His people are talking to producers,” a source said. “He gets a demographic that is hard to get. He is in a good space, his career is doing well, and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation.” It’s not that unlikely.

Davidson (who hosted NBC’s well-received New Year’s Eve coverage with Miley Cyrus) also has an in with the Kardashians, so maybe Kim can reprise her role as Delores from PAW Patrol: The Movie. That’ll bring in the ratings.

The normally stodgy show is looking for a “reset,” the source says, adding that the Academy wants to bring in younger viewers. The awards show, directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Will Packer, is set to air on ABC on March 27. Packer previously produced the 2019 film What Women Want, which starred Davidson as an assistant to Taraji P. Henson’s hard-hitting sports agent character.

Davidson is a legitimately good actor (check out Big Time Adolescence), and it’s understandable why the Academy would want a host who’s popular with The Youths after years of declining ratings. Also, he’s funny! That being said, I stand by my choice.

Make it happen.

(Via the New York Post)