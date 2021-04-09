Indiana Jones 5 is still happening, despite Harrison Ford being 80 years old by the time the film comes out in 2022. The plot is still being kept under wraps for the follow-up to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but we do know that it won’t involve aliens (probably) or Mutt Williams (definitely) and Logan‘s James Mangold will direct. Also, as Lucasfilm announced on Friday, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Ford in a mysterious role. The campaign to let Fleabag play a villain begins now.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” Mangold said in a statement. “Steven [Spielberg], Harrison, Kathy [Kennedy], Frank [Marshall], and John [Williams] are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Waller-Bridge is now two-for-two in iconic Harrison Ford franchises: she voiced activist droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which includes an Indiana Jones easter egg. Plus, if you’ll recall (I don’t blame you for not remembering every detail of Solo), L3-37 is essentially “uploaded” to the Falcon, meaning she’s been with Ford this entire time.

Aw. What are porgs if not space guinea pigs? Maybe keep the snakes away, though.

