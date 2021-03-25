Pierce Brosnan has laid a bit low since his Bond years, doing smaller thrillers, like the Jackie Chan co-starrer The Foreigner, as well as warbling through the Mamma Mia diptych. (Speaking of, he played Will Ferrell’s anti-music father in the Eurovision movie.) But that’s about to change: As per The Hollywood Reporter, he’s belatedly getting into the superhero game, playing a key role in the DCEU Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam.

While Johnson is playing one of the DC line’s most notorious villains — as an anti-hero, it appears — Brosnan is not. In fact, he’s cast as one of the comic line’s oldest characters, Dr. Fate, who first appeared in 1940 and is the son of an archaeologist who was taught sorcery. It’s unclear how all this will fit together, but the film is said to feature the appearance of the Justice Society, the precursor of the Justice League, with a cast that already includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

So good for Brosnan. He’s the first former James Bond to get involved in comics cinema since Sean Connery did The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003 — a film that proved to be his blockbuster swan song.

(Via THR)