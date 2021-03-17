Priyanka Chopra is, without hyperbole, one of the most famous actresses in the world. She’s starred in numerous mega-hits in India (the third biggest market by box office revenue, as of 2019) and made a successful transition to Hollywood, including an upcoming role in The Matrix 4. So, when an Australian journalist questioned why she was chosen to announce the Oscar nominations, Chopra quickly corrected him.

“No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees,” reporter Peter Ford, who refers to himself as “the best & most widely heard entertainment reporter” in Australia and New Zealand, wrote about Chopra and her husband, musician-actor Nick Jonas, being asked to reveal this year’s Oscar nominees on Monday. For one thing, the couple is based in London, so they didn’t have to wake up at 3 a.m. to get ready, like someone in Los Angeles would. It makes sense. Also, one of Chopra’s movies was literally nominated for an Oscar (The White Tiger was is up for Best Adapted Screenplay for writer Ramin Bahrani).

In response to Ford’s misguided tweet, Chopra wrote, “Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration.”

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021

Ford has since made his account private:

Earlier this year, Priyanka shared how she deals with the online vitriol. “I am just like everyone else,” she said. “In the morning when I’m driving to work or I’m having my coffee, I’m flipping through Twitter, Instagram, the news, and when my name pops up, I’m like, ‘Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling?’ I just don’t react to it or let it affect my mental well-being.”

As for her role in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix 4, Chopra can’t say much, other than her character is “something you don’t expect. [But] what I can say is I finished filming and it was the first movie I did after lockdown and I’ve never felt safer on a set.”

The Matrix 4 comes out on December 22.

