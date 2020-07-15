Tired: the Limitless pill. Wired: the Project Power pill.

Instead of letting you access 100 percent of your brain, the pill in Project Power, a new Netflix movie starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback, gives you “five minutes of pure power.” The upside is that you basically turn into a superhero, but the side effects include not knowing what power you’re going to get and, as explained in the trailer above, “they don’t talk about how one hit could kill you.” I, personally, would take the pill, but I don’t want any of the basic-ass superpowers, like invisibility or being able to fly or whatever. No, I want to know how I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry randomly became the fifth most-watched movie on Netflix this past weekend. Some would say that isn’t a power; but I’d call it the ultimate power.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, Project Power, which also stars Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker and Allen Maldonado, premieres on Netflix on August 14.