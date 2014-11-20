‘Prometheus 2’ Will Feature A Whole New Type Of Alien

Prometheus was a movie with a lot of mystery around it, not least over whether or not we’d actually see any bugs getting stomped. After months of Ridley Scott talking about how this was actually a philosophical venture instead of a monster movie and it only had “spiritual ties” to Alien, well, you see the banner image above. And now Scott’s back at it, insisting there will be a new kind of alien in Prometheus 2: The Promethening.

To be fair, Scott’s made it clear that he doesn’t think he can follow up the design brilliance of the Xenomorph. Still, according to Bloody Disgusting, he claims he’s got a better idea waiting in the wings:

“[The original Xenomorph is] the definitive dragon and he’s a motherf**ker. The alien’s real which is why it’s probably one of the scariest monsters in film history,” Scott says. “So with Prometheus 2 what I’m trying to do is reintroduce a fresher form of alien in the third act.”

It’s worth noting that Scott also says in the interview that he’s sick of huge, over the top moments, which is really saying something from a guy who is putting out a Biblical disaster movie in a few weeks. We have to admit, we’re wondering what he has in mind that would be so different. Although the way this franchise is going, it’ll probably turn out to be a Predator.