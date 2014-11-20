‘Prometheus 2’ Will Feature A Whole New Type Of Alien

Prometheus was a movie with a lot of mystery around it, not least over whether or not we’d actually see any bugs getting stomped. After months of Ridley Scott talking about how this was actually a philosophical venture instead of a monster movie and it only had “spiritual ties” to Alien, well, you see the banner image above. And now Scott’s back at it, insisting there will be a new kind of alien in Prometheus 2: The Promethening.
To be fair, Scott’s made it clear that he doesn’t think he can follow up the design brilliance of the Xenomorph. Still, according to Bloody Disgusting, he claims he’s got a better idea waiting in the wings:
“[The original Xenomorph is] the definitive dragon and he’s a motherf**ker. The alien’s real which is why it’s probably one of the scariest monsters in film history,” Scott says. “So with Prometheus 2 what I’m trying to do is reintroduce a fresher form of alien in the third act.”
It’s worth noting that Scott also says in the interview that he’s sick of huge, over the top moments, which is really saying something from a guy who is putting out a Biblical disaster movie in a few weeks. We have to admit, we’re wondering what he has in mind that would be so different. Although the way this franchise is going, it’ll probably turn out to be a Predator.
I figured the sequel would be Sisyphus, because that’s what this story is starting to feel like.
I don’t care if the writing is good, I just want for it to make sense.
The hate engine inside of me is excited for the fuel that this film will provide. The amount of hate I had for the first one could power whole cities for years at a time.
will prometheus 2 explain the first movie for me?
why did the android infect he woman scientist?
Nothing will ever be as fucking insane as Giger’s original design for the Xenomorph in the original alien.
That man was a penis-obsessed genius.
I liked Prometheus and am looking forward to the sequel. *Puts in mouth guard, adjusts cup*