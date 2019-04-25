The Weinstein Company

With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on the horizon, writer and director Quentin Tarantino has been keeping himself busy. In the meantime, the filmmaker’s fans were excited to learn that his previous film, 2015’s The Hateful Eight, would begin streaming on Netflix in April. What’s more, the platform also revealed that it would feature Tarantino’s “extended version” of the film. Well they weren’t lying, because it’s now available to view — but with a twist.

As first reported by IndieWire, Tarantino’s extended Hateful Eight is presented as a four-episode mini-series. Ranging in length from 50 minutes to 56 minutes each, the episodes are titled “Last Stage to Red Rock,” “Minnie’s Haberdashery,” “Domergue’s Got a Secret” and “The Last Chapter.” For those of you keeping score at home, the first three of these correspond to the same chapters as titled in the film’s theatrical release. “The Last Chapter,” meanwhile, is a combination of the original’s final two chapters, “The Four Passengers” and “Black Man, White Hell.” Meanwhile, the second chapter, “Son of a Gun,” is included in “Last Stage to Red Rock.”

Netflix

This makes sense, in terms of structurally changing the film to reflect the timing of a mini-series with individual episodes that fall just under an hour in length. Not all of the original cut’s chapters were of the same (or similar) length, so simply breaking them up as-is wouldn’t have necessarily worked. Then again, whether or not Tarantino’s Hateful Eight works as a mini-series largely depends on if each episode is able to function on its own.

(Via IndieWire)