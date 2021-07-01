Quentin Tarantino just released his first novel — a sort-of loose take on his last movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which reveals, among other things, whether or not stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt in the film) actually killed his wife. And so he’s been making the rounds, yapping with, among others, Bill Maher, with Marc Maron, and with Joe Rogan. The latter predictably yielded some scandalous takeaways, but he was also sure to tell the NewsRadio alum all about what could be his long-threatened cinematic swan song: Kill Bill Vol. 3.

Now, Tarantino is infamous for airing his ideas in public and not following through. He’s also been talking about a third volume in Kill Bill since the films came out nearly two decades ago. At one point he said it should follow the daughter of Vivica A. Fox’s Vernita Green, who watched her mother get killed by Uma Thurman’s The Bride, aka Beatrix Kiddo. Kiddo even told the kid that, when she’s older, if she’s still raw, she should hunt her down.

But now he thinks it may wind up focusing on Kiddo and her kid. After all, it would give him another chance to work with her real-life daughter, Maya Hawke, who played one of the Manson clan in Hollywood.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino told Rogan. “And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

He could also bring back other characters. “Elle Driver is still out there, Sophie Fatale got her arm cut off, but she’s still out there,” Tarantino said, referring to the characters played by Daryl Hannah and Julie Dreyfus. “They all got Bill’s money. Actually, Gogo [Chiaki Kuriyama] had a twin sister Shiaki and so her twin sister could show up.”

Again, Tarantino loves to spitball with a microphone rolling, so he could wind up doing something else — maybe convincing Paramount to let him do that R-rated Star Trek. Or he could just retire early and write novels while hanging out with his wife and kid, as he mentioned on his Maron appearance. Whatever he wants to do is cool with all of us, even if it’s just books from here on out. People deserve to be happy.

(Via IndieWire)