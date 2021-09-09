To commemorate the 55th anniversary of Star Trek, which aired its first episode on September 8, 1966, Rod Roddenberry sat down for a lengthy interview on the current state of the franchise created by his father, the now legendary father Gene. As the CEO of the franchise, Roddenbery couldn’t be more pleased with Star Trek‘s resurgence as it’s returned to its TV roots with shows like Star Trek: Discovery and Picard.

However, things aren’t as tight on the film front after the franchise seemingly stalled following the release of 2016’s Star Trek: Beyond. As Paramount tried to figure out where to take the films next, Quentin Tarantino threw his hat in the mix after revealing that he was a huge fan of the film cast led by Chris Pine. While the state of that project has been in a constant state of flux, Roddenberry offered his thoughts and from the sound of things, he has not yet seen Tarantino’s script. He also seems cautious (he used the word “struggles”) about the whole prospect while also stating that he’s approaching it with an “open mind.” Via Forbes:

“I would be curious to read a script on his take. I do not think you could say we’re going to do a Reservoir Dogs Star Trek. I’ll be honest, that doesn’t work for me, but he is a fan, and I think as a fan, he probably understands to some degree that Star Trek has to have some of this messaging. I would be curious, and I would try to have an open mind, but I’m not sure what it would be. I am glad that people are willing to explore that at least.”

As Tarantino’s script continues to gestate, WandaVision director Matt Shakman has been tapped to helm a new film, which is reportedly on a “fast track.” Unfortunately, details are scarce, and there’s been no word whether Shakman’s film will continue with the cast created by J.J. Abrams or be another reboot.

(Via Forbes)