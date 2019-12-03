Bond 25 will finally arrive on April 8, long after the start of a troubled production. Cary Fukanaga managed to smooth out some scheduling bumps, it seems, after stepping in as director for Danny Boyle, who swore off franchises after his experience on the film. Daniel Craig also landed a substantial injury during another production era, but Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge helped write the script, so that’s promising. Then the film recently received an uneventful title, No Time To Die, but here we are, finally, with a teaser and some character posters before the trailer drops on Wednesday.

By the way, the teaser reveals nothing, other than a cool motorcycle jump.

Craig, of course, is back as Bond for one last run. In this movie, 007 was attempting to relax in Jamaica when he got sucked into another mission to recover a kidnapped scientist, and then (according to the synopsis) he encounters “a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” That villain would be Safir, played by Rami Malek, and we haven’t heard much about this character at all. Because he’s an enigma? Probably. Yet folks would like to know more about how Malek’s following up on his Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar win, so here’s a first-look in a character poster.

Yep, he looks mysterious, alright. Christoph Waltz will also return as Blofeld, although he hasn’t appeared in a poster. Lashana Lynch joins the gang along with Malek, and the returning cast includes Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, and Ralph Fiennes. Check out more character posters below.