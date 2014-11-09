Ranking All Of Lou Ferrigno’s Hulk Appearances

Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine seven times, not too shabby by any means, but it still falls shy of the great Lou Ferrigno. The former bodybuilder has lent his talent to the Hulk in some form or another nine times. Between movies, live-action TV shows, and animation, Lou Ferrigno has been channeling the Hulk for 37 years. That’s a lot of Hulk smashing things and later apologizing for it.

With today being Lou Ferrigno’s 63rd birthday, I’m marking the occasion by ranking all those moments the actor Hulked-out. Lou Ferrigno will take on the green machine once again by adding his voice to the Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015, but here’s his greatest Hulk moments thus far.

10. Hulk (2003)

Alright, technically Lou Ferrigno doesn’t play the Hulk, he’s just making a cameo appearance in a Hulk movie. It was pretty much a given that he’d show up somewhere in the film as a nod to the audience saying “Hey, it’s me, the original Hulk, don’t forget it!” To preserve the legacy of the Hulk and Lou Ferrigno, though, it’s probably best to just skip this movie altogether.

9. Mom’s Night Out (2014)

I really can’t say much about Lou Ferrigno’s alleged appearance in this comedy about some moms who go out for a peaceful evening free of babies and doofus husbands that goes awry. I know he’s in it as the Hulk because IMDB tells me he is, but I can’t find a single shred of video or photographic evidence to prove it. So what happens is anyone’s guess, really. Maybe Patricia Heaton backs into Bruce Banner’s car and he Hulk’s-out on her, “You scratch Hulk’s new ride with lame Dodge Caravan. Hulk SMASH minivan!”

8. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Just like in 2003’s Hulk, Lou Ferrigno is back to milk that Hulk nostalgia as a security guard. Unlike the previous movie, this one didn’t make me want to Hulk-out after I spent two hours of my life watching it. It’s no Iron Man or Death of the Incredible Hulk, but everyone likes Edward Norton, right?

7. The Incredible Hulk animated series (1996-1998)

Nearly ever episode of this series is available on YouTube, and they were a pretty nice pairing with Fox’s other Saturday morning cartoon hits, X-Men and The Amazing Spider-Man. Most of the Hulk’s yelling and grunting lines sound like stock recordings of zoo animals, but Lou Ferrigno steps in to deliver the dramatic stuff. Which is usually no more than three words at a time “Hulk calm, Betty.”

6. The Death of the Incredible Hulk (1990)

This was the third of Lou Ferrigno’s made for TV Hulk movies and sees David Banner putting himself through a risky experiment to forever rid him of the monster within. Banner does succeed in ridding himself of the Hulk, but pays the ultimate price in doing so. It’s not a bad final farewell to Lou Ferrigno’s last major role in the green makeup, but like most trilogies, it falls a little short when compared to its predecessors.