Ray Fisher‘s social media campaign against Joss Whedon has reportedly reached an impasse. For now.

Shortly before the July 4th weekend, Fisher kicked off a flurry of headlines as the Cyborg actor retracted his endorsement of Whedon taking over director duties on Justice League after Zack Snyder left the film to deal with a family tragedy. But Fisher didn’t stop there. He went on to accuse Whedon of being “abusive and unprofessional” on set and, a few days later, the actor tweeted out his support for Whedon’s ex-wife Kai Cole and Angel star Charisma Carpenter. Both women have aired grievances with Whedon’s allegedly sexist behavior despite his public persona as an outspoken feminist.

However, despite Kevin Smith corroborating that were problems with Whedon’s attitude on the set of Justice League, Fisher has neglected to offer specifics about the director’s alleged behavior, and for good reason. In a video Q&A on Instagram, Fisher admitted that he’s still bound by a non-disclosure agreement and “under contract,” so he can’t go into more detail about Whedon without opening a world of trouble. At least for now. Via Heroic Hollywood:

So, I’ve gotta be very careful about what I say and how I say it. Otherwise I could get sued into oblivion. So just a disclaimer there. So for the folks who were looking for more specifics, I’m sorry that I cannot give them to you in the moment right now. Just gotta make sure all your ducks are laid out in a row, so you can go ahead and handle the situation appropriately, so you don’t end up being outside of professionally liable, legally liable for anything that could be litigious or whatever that would be. This will take some time. We will get it done, and we will win.

Whether this latest development means Fisher will go quiet on the Whedon subject remains to be seen, but it sounds like the actor could be biding his time or preparing for a legal battle that will allow him to speak out on what went wrong on the set of the superhero film.

