The ‘Ready Or Not’ Trailer Is A Deadly, Blood-Soaked Spin On Hide And Seek

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.17.19

To quote the voice of a generation (Jigsaw), do you want to play a game?

Ready or Not is a blood-soaked dark comedy-thriller about a bride (Grace, played by Samara Weaving; a Margot Robbie look-alike who deserves to be a huge star) who visits her husband’s family for a “time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival,” according to the official plot summary. That game: hide and seek. But with some, uh, minor tweaks. You have to stay hidden until dawn; also, the seekers are equipped with guns, crossbows, and axes, and if Grace isn’t found to perform some mysterious ritual, “we’re all dead.” This ain’t your granddaddy’s game of hide and seek. Unless your grandaddy is in the Ready or Not family, then it is.

Ready or Not could be a lot of fun, and there’s even a potential for sequels. Grace randomly selects Hide and Seek from this weird contraption…

FOX SEARCHLIGHT

… which begs the question, what were the other options? If Ready or Not is a hit, then get ready for Ready or Not 2: This Time It’s Mouse Trap. I know I’ve wanted to murder everyone while setting up that freaking game.

Ready or Not, which also stars Andie MacDowell (!), Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Kristian Bruun, and Henry Czerny, opens on August 23.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Horror Movies
TAGShorror moviesMovie TrailersREADY OR NOT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP