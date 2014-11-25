This College Fraternity Picture Reveals Paul Rudd’s Glorious Locks From The ’80s

Getty Image

/r/OldSchoolCool is one of my all-time favorite subreddits. Moderators and users are always posting great photos of babes and badasses from bygone eras. Usually the photos are black and white, sepia, or some other single-color tone, but the latest addition comes courtesy of the 1980s.

It’s Scott Lang himself, or Paul Rudd as he’s commonly known, and he’s sporting some killer locks of love:

Back in the heyday of The Cure, Rudd was a student at the University of Kansas. As one user points out in the comments, Rudd was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, from whose composite this head shot was taken.

With the power of Hank Pym’s shrinking technology at his finger tips, it’s no wonder Rudd is today able to look like the rest of his fraternity brothers. He’s able to keep his glorious locks without having to sever their beautiful roots.

(Source: Reddit)