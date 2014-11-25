This College Fraternity Picture Reveals Paul Rudd’s Glorious Locks From The ’80s

#Paul Rudd
News & Culture Writer
11.25.14 3 Comments
2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals

Getty Image

/r/OldSchoolCool is one of my all-time favorite subreddits. Moderators and users are always posting great photos of babes and badasses from bygone eras. Usually the photos are black and white, sepia, or some other single-color tone, but the latest addition comes courtesy of the 1980s.

It’s Scott Lang himself, or Paul Rudd as he’s commonly known, and he’s sporting some killer locks of love:

Back in the heyday of The Cure, Rudd was a student at the University of Kansas. As one user points out in the comments, Rudd was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, from whose composite this head shot was taken.

With the power of Hank Pym’s shrinking technology at his finger tips, it’s no wonder Rudd is today able to look like the rest of his fraternity brothers. He’s able to keep his glorious locks without having to sever their beautiful roots.

(Source: Reddit)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Rudd
TAGS1980SCOLLEGELOCKS OF LOVEPAUL RUDD

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP