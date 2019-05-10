Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Renee Zellweger hasn’t appeared onscreen in a leading role for years (2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby), but she’s known for taking breaks and regrouping, and she’s back as Judy Garland in Roadside Attraction’s teaser for the Judy biopic. The film from director Rupert Goold will adapt Peter Quilter’s musical, End of the Rainbow, and in doing so, it will also chronicle Garland’s last days prior to her 1969 death from a drug overdose. The teaser highlights both the glitz and the drama surrounding the icon’s life, and the leading actress is not lip syncing the bare-bones version of the Wizard of Oz tune that plays over the action.

Nope, Zellweger’s showing off those same pipes that earned her an Oscar nod for her Chicago performance. Furthermore, she underwent a fairly extensive makeup and hair ordeal each day on set, which involved (according to an interview with People) a daily two-hour process to get those wigs and contact lenses just right. The film will also star Rufus Sewell, Finn Wittrock, Michael Gambon, and Gemma Leah-Devereux.

Judy will soar into theaters on September 27. Zellweger will also appear in Netflix’s upcoming What/If, in which she plays sexy chess (or something like that) in the neo-noir social thriller series that streams on May 24.