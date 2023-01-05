It’s honestly shocking that Nicolas Cage has gone this long into his career without playing Dracula. It just seems like one day, he would wake up and tell his pet crow, “I want to be Dracula.” A two-month shoot in Transylvania later, he would wrap another movie and have enough money to buy a dinosaur skull (well, another dinosaur skull).

Cage got halfway there with Vampire’s Kiss, but the Oscar winner will finally go full Count Dracula in Renfield, a horror-comedy starring Nicholas Hoult as Dracula’s servant Renfield and Cage as the most famous blood sucker of them all.

You can watch the campy trailer above.

Evil doesn’t span eternity without a little help. In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty) and based on an original idea by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. It also stars Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz.

Renfield opens in theaters on April 14.