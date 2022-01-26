Nothing about Nicolas Cage surprises me at this point. This is not a criticism, mind you. It’s just that, once you’ve paid $276,000 for a dinosaur skull, which you then had to return because it turns out it was stolen from the Gobi Desert (oops), it’s hard to catch people off guard. For instance, not many people have a crow for a pet, but Nicolas Cage does, because of course Nicolas Cage has a pet crow.

The Los Angeles Times recently asked Cage about the things he cares about. The Oscar-winning actor listed his wife, his sons, his two cats, and his crow Hoogan, who “lives in a geodesic dome” in his Las Vegas residence. He’s delighted that Hoogan has “taken to calling me names… It’s comical, at least, it is to me. When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, ‘Ass.’ Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect.” He — Nicolas Cage, the actor, not Hoogan, the insult comic crow — then added the nine most important words I’ve read today:

“I like the goth element. I am a goth.”

It’s a shame that Cage retired from karaoke. I would love to hear him sing some Bauhaus. Oh well, that leaves him more time to schedule a playdate between Hoogan and Salma Hayek’s wine-sipping owl.

