Rian Johnson’s ‘The Last Jedi’ Blu-ray Commentary Is Wonderfully Nerdy

#Star Wars
03.14.18 6 hours ago

Lucasfilm

As we speak, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available for digital download and it will be available on Blu-ray and 4K (the first Star Wars film to be offered in this format to date) on March 27. An advance copy of the Blu-ray showed up in our mailbox today (sadly, not the 4K, because I was hoping to write about how Star Wars looks in this format, but I’ve been told that it’s coming) so we decided to listen to director Rian Johnson’s director commentary track – and for a film that clocks in at 152 minutes and with a director who likes to talk about filmmaking, there’s a lot going on here.

It’s interesting: Johnson says more than a few times that he’s recording the commentary before the film is released into theaters and mentions on multiple occasions some iteration of, “I wonder how audiences will react to this part.” Now that he’s well aware of what audiences reacted to, I kind of wish he’d go back and do another commentary track. And I realize if he’s reading this he’s shaking his head saying, “That’s crazy, no way,” but it would be pretty fascinating during the scenes that became somewhat, let’s say, polarizing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSRian JohnsonStar WarsStar Wars: The Last Jedi

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP