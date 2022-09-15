Richard Roundtree On Life, Love, Jane Fonda, And Clint Eastwood

Before I met with Richard Roundtree at a hotel bar here at the Toronto International Film Festival, I was given one polite request from his publicist, “Maybe let’s mot talk about Shaft.” This, of course, refers to the 1971 classic that was Roundtree’s first film and I’m sure he has had to talk about it every single day for the last 51 years. (By the way, I just rewatched Shaft a couple of weeks ago and it truly is an excellent movie.) So, knowing there’s no real way to come up with a unique Shaft question anyway, this request seemed fair. And Roundtree has those aforementioned 51 years of credits to pull from, and I hit as many of those that I could.

The 80-year-old Roundtree (who, trust me, if we can all look as good as Roundtree does right now, at any age really, we’re doing something right) is in Toronto in support of Paul Weitz’s Moving On. Roundtree plays Ralph, the ex-husband of Jane Fonda’s Claire from way back. Ralph had happily remarried and has a family, but is now a widower. And the two rekindle while Claire is in town for a funeral of a friend. Roundtree took the part because, well, he gets to finally work with Jane Fonda. (How these two have never worked together before is a mystery.) And, in his own life, he too had a marriage that didn’t work out (and, too, has remarried and had a family) and, to this day, he doesn’t really know why, but playing Ralph made him revisit these emotions. At first, Roundtree balked at the word “therapeutic,” but then admitted, yes it was therapeutic.

When I met Roundtree in the lobby of a Hyatt hotel he offered to shake hands, something I don’t do much anymore, but, for Richard Roundtree, I made an exception. But then was told, “Man, why are your hands so cold?” Which they were, but I had no good answer and said, “Maybe because I just showered?” but this makes no sense. Anyway, Roundtree in person is just a delightful man and has a million stories. Beyond his current film, we dove into working with Clint Eastwood in City Heat, Rian Johnson’s Brick, David Fincher’s Se7en and much more. Maybe that’s why he didn’t really want to talk about Shaft. He’s got so many stories and he shouldn’t have to keep telling the same one over and over.

How did this come to you? Do you call someone or do they call you?

I mean, I’m getting up there. To be gainfully employed is such a joy, at this point in the game. And when I was told about this script, and I looked at who was involved in it, oh, I’ve got to read this. And I read it. And I was totally taken by the relationship. Singularly, because I have experienced some of this in my own life.

How so?

[Laughs] Oh, you want to go there?

You brought it up but we don’t have to…

Well, my second marriage mirrored some of the things that went on in the script. And the dilemma of coming back to that relationship, and wanting to know why the divorce came about? And the fact that he had basically moved on, but there was always a question in the back of his mind because he was really in love with his wife.

So did you find this role therapeutic?

I don’t know if that’s the term I would use.

That’s fair.

But to look at it again… I guess you can say therapeutic, to a small degree. But the way Jane handled it, and us getting to revisit some of the nicer moments in that relationship, was a joy.

And, correct me if I’m wrong, but you two have not worked together before? Is that right?

This is the first.

That’s remarkable, considering how many people you’ve worked with, and how many people she’s worked with. You’d think she would’ve popped up in Earthquake or something…

[Laughs] Earthquake…

You play Miles Quade.

How…?

I’ve seen your movies.

Paul, the director and writer, said, “I want you two to meet.” And I went down to Venice, California to meet her. And I had never met her before.

You’ve never even crossed paths somewhere?

No. Well, we sat there, and we had a read-through of the script. And prior to the read-through, we were just talking. And talking about our backgrounds, our relationships with our parents, and our spouses at the time. It was very interesting. That way, I got the sense of who she was, and what she was bringing to this character. And I had to look deeper into my background. She told me something very interesting, that we totally related to. The fact that our dads were not that communicative.

Hers famously so.

My dad was very close, verbally. And she shared the same type thing with her dad. So we had a lot of similarities, which I thought was incredible. Those thoughts never crossed my mind when I think of Jane Fonda.