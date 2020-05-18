Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld recently called out Marvel Studios for having “zero” plans for Deadpool 3. According to Liefeld, these remarks did not go over well with Deadpool fans, who angrily turned his social media accounts into a “dumpster fire,” so the longtime comics creator sat down with io9 to hopefully clarify where he’s coming from while also doubling down on his opinion that a third Deadpool is a long ways off:

“Do I know that there is no movement on a Deadpool 3 right now? I know that. Yes,” Liefeld told io9. “And does that worry me? No. Not at all. What I did was I answered a question honestly. And what I learned this week is just lie. Just tell people everything is lollipop and unicorns and rainbows and you’ll be better off in your life because people want to be lied to. Just because some guy goes, ‘Yeah, We’re still moving along’ that’s code for ‘There’s nothing to see here.’”

As Liefeld goes on to claim, fans should be mad at Marvel Studios, not him, if a film doesn’t materialize. And Liefeld is confident that will be the case because he says he’s seen Marvel’s schedule for the next five years, and it notably doesn’t include his foul-mouthed creation. “Regardless of whatever inside perspective I may have, what I do know is that until a movie is put on a schedule, it’s not taken seriously.”

While Liefeld says his main concern is that Marvel is letting fan interest in Deadpool “dissipate” by not treating the property as a priority, he does freely admit that he has a financial stake in seeing a third film get made. Although, he says that’s irrelevant because he already has a steady revenue stream from Deadpool merch and the recent collaboration with Fortnite. “I already get paid,” Liefeld says. “If you make this movie [or not], I’m getting a fat check.”

(Via io9)