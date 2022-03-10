After it was announced that Rob Zombie would finally be making his passion project, a movie based on the 1960s sitcom The Munsters, many people assumed it would be a gory and gritty remake. His name is Rob Zombie, after all. But, the House Of 1000 Corpses director insists his movie is family-friendly.

Zombie posted on Instagram that the official rating for The Munsters is PG, which comes as a surprise to most Zombie fans. “For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that THE MUNSTERS would be dirty, violent and nasty… well, you are wrong,” the director posted on Instagram, along with a photo that confirms the film’s official PG rating. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”

The director has been sharing various photos from the set over the past few months, which has been looking pretty faithful to the original TV show. The movie will star Zombie’s wife Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Jeff Daniel Phillips (perhaps best known for his role of The Caveman in Geico’s commercials) as Herman Munster. Also starring is Daniel Roebuck and Richard Blake. Unfourntely, John C. Reilly will not be in the film to reprise his Licorice Pizza Herman Munster cameo.

While the PG rating is a bit surprising, it’s not unwelcome, as it will hopefully show off Zombie’s directing skills. After all, we know he is capable of appealing to a wider audience after directing that one episode of CSI: Miami in 2010.

The Munsters is expected to be released on Peacock later this year.