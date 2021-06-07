The Munsters, my favorite TV show about a Frankenstein and a vampire giving birth to a werewolf, aired on CBS from 1964 to 1966. It was a lot of silly fun and Grandpa Munster is an icon, but the show was canceled after two seasons due to competition from another campy classic, ABC’s Batman. In a fitting twist, however, The Munsters become more popular in death than in life, including an animated special, a spin-off series, several movies, and a Bryan Fuller reboot. Also, it inspired a perfect song, “Dragula” by Rob Zombie, who has spent the last two decades trying to make a The Munsters movie.

His wish came true.

“Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS!” the metal singer-turned-horror director announced on Instagram. (I’m not sure why the post begins with a Tales from the Crypt reference, but I’ll allow it.) “Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress.”

Bloody Disgusting has more:

Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips will [reportedly] be playing Lily and Herman Munster in the Rob Zombie-penned film, with the cast also including Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, and Cassandra (Elvira) Peterson. This casting is not fully confirmed at this time… Last we heard, Zombie’s Munsters was set to begin filming in Budapest this past May, and we’ve also heard rumblings about the movie being an original/exclusive for Peacock.

Feel free to celebrate the news by digging through ditches, burning through the witches, and/or slamming in the back of your Dragula.

