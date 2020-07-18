Last week word spread about Bridger Walker, a six-year-old boy who went viral after it was revealed he had placed himself between his sister and an attacking dog, saving her life. Walker received 90 stitches for his efforts as well as the praise of a number of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Among those are a number of Avengers. Chris Evans was the first to Face Time with the boy, promising to send him an “authentic Captain America shield.” Evans was followed by Chris Hemsworth, then Tom Holland, who invited him to visit the set when they’re back to filming.

Now the first MCU star, Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr., has joined his fellow heroes. As caught by Entertainment Weekly, the actor Face Timed with the boy, whose face was affected by the attack, to shower him with praise.

“Bridger, you’re a rock star,” Downey Jr. told him. “My name’s Robert Downey Jr., I play ‘Tony,’ that makes me an old friend of Cap’s. I heard he sent a shield your way: I’m going to do one better. You call me on your next birthday, I got something special for you. ‘Late. By the way – that’s a promise; a promise beats a shield.”

Walker’s story went viral after his aunt posted about the incident on Instagram. When asked why he bravely threw himself in front of the dog, Walker replied, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” Anne Hathaway, not an Avenger but a DC alum, was one of the first celebrities to sing his praises.

