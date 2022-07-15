Following the bizarre reports that Armie Hammer had been working as a concierge at a Cayman island resort selling timeshares, a story that was claimed to be false but actually turned out to be true, it looks like Hammer has been getting some help from a former Marvel superhero.

Robert Downey, Jr. has been reportedly supporting Hammer and his family by paying for his six-month stint in a swanky (and expensive) rehab facility and lending up one of his homes to Hammer’s two young children and estranged wife. Hammer had been staying at The Guest House, a rehab facility aimed at high-profile individuals, according to their website.

Vanity Fair has reported that Downey Jr. has been helping Hammer through his recovery by paying for his rehab stay, something that Downey Jr. has also been through in the past, as the actor famously entered rehab in the early 2000s. Vanity Fair also pointed out that Downey, Jr. had help from another troubled actor while he was in rehab: Mel Gibson. The cycle keeps on going.

In early 2021, multiple women accused Hammer of sexual misconduct, recalling disturbing accounts of assault and even alluding to cannibalism. Hammer quickly retreated from the spotlight, resulting in, among other things, a disastrous Death On The Nile promo campaign (for several reasons).

Despite trying to stay low, Hammer’s situation was discovered last week, which caused the whole thing to go viral. After photos of Hammer working at an island resort surfaced, a source told Vanity Fair: “I can’t confirm or deny the report because Armie hasn’t addressed it. I just think it’s sh*tty that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a ‘normal job.'”

