The 2010s aren’t over yet, but Marvel already has its (and your) 2021 planned out. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an untitled Spider-Man sequel, and Thor: Love and Thunder all hit the big screen that year, while Disney+ will debut Loki, WandaVision, and What If…?, an animated series that explores different outcomes for major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Like, what if that shawarma place from The Avengers was out of shawarma???) That means we’ll see the return of, among others, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and [drum roll] Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man.

While filming a “…Plays With Puppies While Answering Fan Questions” video with BuzzFeed, Jeff Goldblum, who is also reprising his role as Thor: Ragnarok‘s Grandmaster for the show, said, “I went to the Disney Studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s going to be on Disney+ called What If…? where it’s an animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel. And this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey will do a voice in that. And Korg, Taika Waititi, had already recorded his voice for that. So yeah, I enjoyed it for a couple of hours. I enjoyed doing that again. So the Grandmaster is well.”

Here’s the full confirmed list so far:

Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Taika Waititi as Korg

Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

Michael Rooker as Yondu

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Toby Jones as Arnim Zola

Djimon Hounsou as Korath

What if… it was already 2021?

(Via Comic Book)