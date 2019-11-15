The 2010s aren’t over yet, but Marvel already has its (and your) 2021 planned out. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an untitled Spider-Man sequel, and Thor: Love and Thunder all hit the big screen that year, while Disney+ will debut Loki, WandaVision, and What If…?, an animated series that explores different outcomes for major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Like, what if that shawarma place from The Avengers was out of shawarma???) That means we’ll see the return of, among others, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and [drum roll] Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man.
While filming a “…Plays With Puppies While Answering Fan Questions” video with BuzzFeed, Jeff Goldblum, who is also reprising his role as Thor: Ragnarok‘s Grandmaster for the show, said, “I went to the Disney Studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s going to be on Disney+ called What If…? where it’s an animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel. And this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey will do a voice in that. And Korg, Taika Waititi, had already recorded his voice for that. So yeah, I enjoyed it for a couple of hours. I enjoyed doing that again. So the Grandmaster is well.”
Here’s the full confirmed list so far:
Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man
Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger
Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes
Josh Brolin as Thanos
Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury
Natalie Portman as Jane Foster
Taika Waititi as Korg
Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster
Michael Rooker as Yondu
Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk
Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther
Karen Gillan as Nebula
Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye
Paul Rudd as Ant-Man
Michael Douglas as Hank Pym
Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan
Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark
Sean Gunn as Kraglin
Toby Jones as Arnim Zola
Djimon Hounsou as Korath
What if… it was already 2021?
(Via Comic Book)