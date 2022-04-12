The Northman starring Alexander Skarsgard as a super ripped Viking is already racking up rave reviews ahead of its theatrical release, and director Robert Eggers couldn’t be more thrilled to deliver his first blockbuster film after an intense production. Known for his exacting detail, the action-filled Viking epic is a bit of departure from his earlier work, which included the more cerebral indie hits The Witch and The Lighthouse. In fact, Eggers recently revealed that, after The Northman, he now knows “how to make a movie” and admits he has trouble watching his breakout film, The Witch, because of how unsure he was as a director.

Via The Guardian:

“Honestly, I can’t stand watching The Witch now,” he sighs. “It’s not that it’s bad, and the performances are great, but I was not skilled enough as a film-maker to get what was in my brain on to the screen. In The Lighthouse, I was able to do that. And The Northman, I’m proud of the movie, but not everything is quite what I hoped it would be. So I would like to do something with the scope and scale that I can actually get what’s in my imagination on to the screen.”

Armed with his experience on The Northman, and his first time navigating the studio system, Eggers hopes to go back to making smaller films like The Lighthouse and The Witch, but more finely tuned. Considering both of those movies are great, and The Northman is thrilling critics, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on Eggers’ next project.

The Northman opens in theaters on April 22.

