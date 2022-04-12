Robert Eggers
Getty Image
Movies

‘The Northman’ Director Robert Eggers Has Revealed Which Of His Early Movies He ‘Can’t Stand Watching’

by: Twitter

The Northman starring Alexander Skarsgard as a super ripped Viking is already racking up rave reviews ahead of its theatrical release, and director Robert Eggers couldn’t be more thrilled to deliver his first blockbuster film after an intense production. Known for his exacting detail, the action-filled Viking epic is a bit of departure from his earlier work, which included the more cerebral indie hits The Witch and The Lighthouse. In fact, Eggers recently revealed that, after The Northman, he now knows “how to make a movie” and admits he has trouble watching his breakout film, The Witch, because of how unsure he was as a director.

Via The Guardian:

“Honestly, I can’t stand watching The Witch now,” he sighs. “It’s not that it’s bad, and the performances are great, but I was not skilled enough as a film-maker to get what was in my brain on to the screen. In The Lighthouse, I was able to do that. And The Northman, I’m proud of the movie, but not everything is quite what I hoped it would be. So I would like to do something with the scope and scale that I can actually get what’s in my imagination on to the screen.”

Armed with his experience on The Northman, and his first time navigating the studio system, Eggers hopes to go back to making smaller films like The Lighthouse and The Witch, but more finely tuned. Considering both of those movies are great, and The Northman is thrilling critics, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on Eggers’ next project.

The Northman opens in theaters on April 22.

(Via The Guardian)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×