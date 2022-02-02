You probably haven’t thought about The Legend of Tarzan, the one with Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie, since it came out in 2016, if you thought about it all. But here’s a reminder of what Skarsgård looked like as Tarzan. Not too shabby — and all it took was two-a-day workouts, a 6,000 calorie diet, “and not a drop of alcohol.”

Impressively, Skarsgård got even more ripped to play a Viking warrior in The Northman. “The amount of discipline that Alex put into this role is crazy,” director Robert Eggers told Total Film. “He transformed his body more wildly than he did in Tarzan.”

Now that filming has been completed, Skarsgård can relax with a good book.

Eggers was “utterly terrified” to make The Northman, the third film in his “The” trilogy after The Witch and The Lighthouse. “But it’s a major privilege to be able to do something like this. It’s been exciting. The studio let me use all my head of departments from my last two films, and I was able to work with the top Viking historians in the world, which was incredible.”

The Northman, which also stars Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe, opens on April 22.

(Via Total Film)