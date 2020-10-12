Filming on The Batman was “temporarily paused” in September after a member of the production tested positive for COVID-19. That “member” turned out to be Robert Pattinson, who plays the Dark Knight in the Matt Reeves-directed superhero movie. Filming quickly resumed without the actor, but because it’s tough to make a good Batman movie or show without Batman (ask anyone who slogged through multiple seasons of Gotham), Pattinson is back at work, hopefully safe and sound, after a period of quarantine. And listening to My Chemical Romance albums, apparently.

The Tenet star “was spotted among the crew of the movie filming outside St George’s Hall, opposite Lime Street station, which is doubling for Gotham City Hall,” according to Yahoo! Entertainment. “According to reports, those in the crowd wore their masks between takes, and more than 100 background actors will be taking part in the scenes, which are being shot in the city all week.” Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne looked more Hot Topic-emo than usual: he’s at a funeral… in the rain… under an umbrella… with moody hair… and an even moodier expression. It might as well be the “Helena” music video.

Have a look.

The Batman, which also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, is scheduled to come out on March 4, 2022 after Dune took its 2021 release date.