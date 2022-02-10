With The Batman hitting theaters in less than a month, Robert Pattinson is in full promotional mode. The actor recently sat down for a new video interview with GQ where he looked back at his eclectic roles since making it big as a teen heartthrob in the Twilight films. While talking about his performance in 2019’s The Lighthouse, Pattinson opened up about what it was like working with Willem Dafoe, who is apparently filled with a frightening level of energy that never goes away.

According to Pattinson, the Spider-Man actor was like the Energizer bunny during rehearsal for the claustrophobic film that saw the two men’s characters lose their minds while manning a lighthouse. Via IndieWire:

Pattinson joked, “It’s almost like working with a 6-year-old. There’s nothing that fatigues them.” “The Batman” star admitted that he was “kind of a little bit terrified” by Dafoe’s admirable work ethic. “We’d rehearse the entire movie, and then the second we got to the end, he’s like, ‘Again!’ and just start doing it again and his energy hadn’t even been dented,” Pattinson said.

Despite Dafoe’s bottomless energy, Pattinson loved working with the actor. Although, he might want to be careful. Recently, Dafoe has been angling to play a “Joker imposter” alongside Joaquin Phoenix’s version of the Batman villain. Granted, Pattinson’s Batman is in an entirely different film universe, but someone at Warner Bros. could get the bright idea to pair the two actors up again. If that happens, maybe stock up on the energy drinks.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4.

(Via GQ)