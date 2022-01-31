With The Batman getting ready to hit theaters in just a little over a month, Robert Pattinson has revealed that his agents were just as surprised as the general public when he signed on to the new take on the Dark Knight from director Matt Reeves. After becoming a teen heartthrob thanks to performance in the Twilight films, Pattinson has gravitated towards more indie fare. When he started floating it to his agents that he wanted to play Batman, they were puzzled by his sudden interest in a mainstream comic book role.

“I just kept obsessively checking up on it for the next year or so,” Pattinson said. “Even my agents were like, ‘Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?’ And I was like, ‘He is a freak!'”

As it turns out, Pattinson is a huge Batman fan, and he loves all of the films featuring his favorite freak/superhero. Via Total Film:

“I was always really looking forward to them coming out. There was the combination of just being so attracted to it, but also feeling like it’d had a lot of movies made about it, and none of them are bad movies. People kind of shit on some of them, but they’re not actually bad. They all kind of completely achieve what they set out to achieve, and they’re all really interesting, according to their time and place. I don’t know. I just had a weird instinct about it. But I’ve always loved the character.”

That wild freak, The Batman, swoops into freaking theaters on March 4.

(Via Total Film)