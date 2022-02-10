Robert Pattinson, who will make his debut as the weirdo freak Batman next month, had so much fun playing the emo-caped crusader, he doesn’t want it to end.

The Twilight alum recently spoke about his desire to be the flawed hero for as long as director Matt Reeves will let him. “I’m down to do it as many times as people want to see it really. I mean, I gotta get this one out first.” Pattinson joked in a sit-down interview with his co-stars. “I talked to Matt about the idea of doing a trilogy. And that would be wonderful, I really enjoyed the process. It’s such a fun character to play. That’d be lovely.”

Paul Dano, who plays The Riddler in the upcoming film, agrees, saying that “there is so much room for this Batman to grow,” to which Pattinson exclaimed, “Yes! Big time.”

“Bruce is such a recluse in the film,” Zoe Kravitz, who plays the elusive Catwoman, said. “To see Bruce evolve into the person he knows he has to perform, that’s a really fun journey to go on.”

Pattinson’s Batman, who is taking on an interesting persona of a late ’90s emo rockstar, has been highly anticipated since the actor admitted he was inspired by Willem Dafoe for the character’s iconic raspy voice. That, along with a string of bizarre press bits about Pattinson’s inability to make pasta, make the upcoming Batman movie truly the most eagerly awaited movies of the year.

