Here’s How Fandango VIP Members Can Watch ‘Rocketman’ Two Weeks Early

Paramount Pictures

Judging by the reaction to the footage that premiered at CinemaCon earlier this month, as well as a music video flaunting actor Taron Egerton’s vocals, the Elton John biopic Rocketman is sure to be a big hit. Of course, American audiences won’t get to see this for themselves until the film debuts on May 31st. Or, at least that was the case until Paramount announced that Fandango VIP members would have access to early screenings of the movie slated for May 18th.

In a press release, Paramount and Fandango revealed that members of the latter’s VIP rewards program can now purchase tickets to the Rocketman limited engagement on May 18th – by visiting Fandango. This means that moviegoers will have the chance to see the film a few days after its premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival and a solid two weeks before its wide release in the United States. Over 400 theaters from the AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres, Arclight Cinemas/Pacific Theatres, Harkins Theatres and National Amusements chains are participating.

“We’re proud to team up with Paramount Pictures to host Early Access Screenings for Rocketman,” Fandango President Paul Yanover said in a statement. “Our first two Early Access Screenings generated great buzz for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Shazam! We think Fandango VIP members and fans will be delighted to have the opportunity to see this highly-anticipated Elton John musical fantasy two weeks before its release date.”