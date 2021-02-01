Rodney Ascher On His Dark, Trippy New Doc, ‘A Glitch In The Matrix’

Director Rodney Ascher (who previously directed the deep dive into every theory about The Shining, Room 237) admits his new documentary, A Glitch in the Matrix, which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, isn’t really what he initially envisioned. We’ve all had those moments maybe after a couple pints, where someone asks some form of, “Hey, what if we live in a simulation?” which is usually followed by a couple of weird stories that are maybe best summed up by the word, “coincidence.” Then everyone laughs. But, then, what if?!?! Anyway, it sounds like the original idea for the film was stories like this from true believers.

Instead, Ascher’s film is a dark and twisted path into some really disturbing topics. The conversations change from, “what if we all live in a simulation?,” more to, “What if I’m the only real person and everyone else is fake, an AI video game bot?” This all culminates with an interview with a man who killed his parents because he decided we didn’t live in reality. Ahead, Ascher takes us down his journey into this world and explains the dangers that come along with getting in too deep.

So, I noticed a lot of the people you interview start off with, “Are we living in a simulation?” But then the longer they talk, the more it sounds like they think life is a video game and they are the main character. It goes into some dark places.

That’s the first fork in the road, what does that mean about other people? Is everybody I see, like me, in a pod in the matrix? Or am I the only person and everybody else is just sort of some AI-controlled video game character. And which of those forks you take has some pretty serious consequences.

There’s a big difference between thinking “we’re all in a simulation together” and “other people are just AI.”

Yeah. Well, I don’t think it made it to the final cut, but at one point, one of them says it all depends on what the purpose of the simulation is. Perhaps this is for some rich guy in Korea to perfect his golf game, right? North America is just instructed to make sure that the wind blows through their bodies correctly so that things are accurate on the other side of the planet.

There are people who think they when they’re walking down the street that the people they see aren’t real people. That seems like a real problem.

Yeah, well, you don’t even necessarily need the digital metaphor to think about other people as less than in some way. To my thought, at a certain point, simulation theory just becomes another creation myth. But everything else is still more or less the same.

That seems the healthy way to look at it?

I think that’s the healthy way to look at it, but in a way, that’s also assuming that it’s not real. Because if it is real, then is your obligation to find a way to get out of it? To communicate to the programmers or to find a cheat code? What is it created for? What is it asking of us to do?

When you first envisioned doing a film about this, is this movie darker than you thought it’d be?

Yeah. Especially, in that last third. In my mind’s eye, this movie was going to be a sort of Reddit thread, “glitch in the matrix” stories people talk about. “I was thinking about my girlfriend, I went outside, and then she was there.” These weird, looping, impossible experiences that people have had. And I thought we were going to be doing a series of those, but that’s not where the path led me.