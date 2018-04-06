Tony Gilroy Explains The Difficulty Of Reshooting ‘Rogue One’

#Rogue One #Star Wars
Features Writer
04.05.18

Lucasfilm/Disney

While Rogue One eventually shaped up into a well-received addition to the Star Wars canon, it had a notoriously tricky time getting there. Director Gareth Edwards’ first cut didn’t thrill the higher ups at Lucasfilm, so Michael Clayton‘s writer-director Tony Gilroy was brought in to do reshoots and refocus the narrative. This resulted in a drastically changed film, but one that ultimately improved on the initial material.

Gilroy recently stopped by The Moment With Brian Koppelman podcast and shared a bit of insight into the process, and did not hold back, explaining that the first cut was in “so much trouble” before he came aboard.

“If you look at Rogue One, all the difficulty with it all the confusion of it, and all the mess…in the end when you get in there, it’s actually very, very simple to solve. Because you sort of go, this is a movie where, just look. Everyone is going to die. So it’s a movie about sacrifice.”

He also makes it clear that he isn’t much of a Star Wars fan, and that to him, Rogue One evoked the Battle Of Britain instead.

“I’ve never been interested in Star Wars, ever. So I had no reverence for it whatsoever. I was unafraid about that. And they were in such a swamp…they were in so much terrible, terrible trouble that all you could do was improve their position.”

Rogue One went on to earn $530 million in the U.S. and over $1 billion worldwide, so the frustration and extra work paid off in the end.

(Via Indiewire)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rogue One#Star Wars
TAGSRESHOOTSRogue OneRogue One reshootsStar WarsTONY GILROY

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 6 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP