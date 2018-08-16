Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In his last movie, Alfonso Cuarón went to space. It’s hard to get much bigger than that, so for his eighth feature, the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Children of Men director is making his most personal project yet. Shot in gorgeous black-and-white, Roma follows a middle-class family living in Mexico City in the early 1970s, and the domestic worker they employ.

“Ninety percent of the scenes represented in the film are scenes taken out of my memory,” Cuaron said about the film (he not only wrote and directed it, but also edited and produced). “Sometimes directly, sometimes a bit more obliquely. It’s about a moment of time that shaped me, but also a moment of time that shaped a country. It was the beginning of a long transition in Mexico.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

The most personal project to date from Academy Award-winning director and writer Alfonso Cuarón, Roma follows Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a young domestic worker for a family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City. Delivering an artful love letter to the women who raised him, Cuarón draws on his own childhood to create a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil of the 1970s.

Roma will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on August 30 and will be released on Netflix and in select theaters later this year.