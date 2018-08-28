Getty Image

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows a fictional TV star and his stunt double (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, respectively), but many of the characters in Quentin Taratino’s next flick are based on real people. (The film’s Wikipedia page is split by “Fictional Characters” and “Historical Characters.”) There’s Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Mike Moh as Bruce Lee, Burt Reynolds as George Spahn, Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Dakota Fanning as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, and Lena Dunham as Lena Dunham (I assume).

The latest additions to the burgeoning cast are Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects, Everything Sucks!) and Danny Strong (Jonathan from Buffy!) in unknown roles, as well as Polish actor Rafal Zawierucha as Roman Polanski, the Rosemary’s Baby director who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. (He fled the United States in 1978, a year after the then-43-year-old, according to the Guardian, “took a child, Samantha Gailey (now Geimer), who he knew was 13 years old, to Jack Nicholson’s house to take photos of her for a magazine. There, he gave her champagne and, according to her, quaaludes. He then had sex with her, drove her home and, the next day, was arrested.”) Polanski was in Poland when Tate, who he was married to at the time, was murdered by the Manson Family.

Once Upon a Time, which takes place in 1969, opens on July 26, 2019.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)