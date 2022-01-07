Everything old is new again. Just days after Tom Holland confirmed that he’ll be playing Fred Astaire in an upcoming movie and rumors that Chris Evans will be playing Gene Kelly, Variety reports that Rooney Mara has signed on to portray Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic.

The as-yet-untitled film is being made for Apple by Luca Guadagnino, the Oscar-nominated director behind Call Me By Your Name (2017), the reimagining of Dario Argento’s Suspiria (2018), and the upcoming adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s Brideshead Revisited, in which Mara stars alongside Andrew Garfield, Cate Blanchett, Ralph Fiennes, and Joe Alwyn.

According to Variety:

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Hepburn is an acting legend celebrated for her performances in classics like Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady, Wait Until Dark, Charade and Sabrina. During her four-decade career, Hepburn achieved EGOT status, winning Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy awards, the last of which she received posthumously. She was also a dedicated humanitarian, working with UNICEF to help children in Africa, South America and Asia and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992.

Mara first rose to fame in 2010 as the lead in Samuel Bayer’s remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street and in the small but pivotal role of Erica Albright in David Fincher’s The Social Network. In the years since she has been nominated for two Oscars, the first as Best Lead Actress for her very-un-Audrey-like role as Lisbeth Salander in Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), and again for Best Supporting Actress for Todd Haynes’ Carol (2015). Most recently, Mara appeared in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley (2021).

