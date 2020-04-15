Rosario Dawson really wants to tell fans of The Mandalorian something, but what exactly that is still can’t be confirmed. It’s the latest news that reports Dawson is involved in the Disney+ series are true, and that the much-hyped role she’s supposedly playing may actually be true.

Reports indicate that Dawsom will play Ahsoka Tano, a fan-favorite character who is the Padawan apprentice of Anakan Skywalker. In an interview with Variety, Dawson was asked about the still-unconfirmed rumors of her Mandalorian character and couldn’t say much, other than that she’s “very happy” something will be confirmed “at some point.”

While it was reported that Dawson is already set to show off her Force powers as Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian,” the actor was tight-lipped on joining the Disney Plus series, though she credited fans for fueling the momentum for her casting. “That’s not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy. I’m very excited for that to be confirmed at some point,” she said, adding it would be “a million and one percent because of the fans.”

Dawson made it clear she’d love to work in the Star Wars and Star Trek universe, so knocking one of those out with a beloved role would certainly be worth celebrating.

“The two universes, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Star Wars.’ I get in those two, I’m telling you, man, that’s it. I will just retire. And then I can just concentrate on going to school and running for office. That would be it,” Dawson revealed to Variety on the “Variety After-Show.”

As our own Josh Kurp noted in March, there’s plenty of enthusiasm for the casting from both Dawson and the many fans who want to see Tano’s role in the universe further fleshed out.

Ahsoka made her Star Wars debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but because that movie isn’t any good, let’s pretend it was in the Clone Wars series, which aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network, one season on Netflix, and one season on Disney+. She’s also appeared in Star Wars Rebels, under the codename “Folcrum,” and her voice can be heard “speaking” to Rey in The Rise of Skywalker, along with fellow Jedis Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Mace Windu, and Adi Gallia, among others. As noted by Slashfilm, “In 2017, a fan tweeted at Rosario Dawson, asking her to appear in a Star Wars movie as Ahsoka, and the actress responded, ‘Ummmm… yes, please?! #AhsokaLives’ This tweet spurred groups of fans to campaign for her to play the role.” Dawson was even asked about the fan-casting on GMA, where she said, “It would be amazing!” Dreams do come true. (I’m going to shoot my shot and say I, too, would like to be in a Star Wars property. I expect to hear back from a casting director any minute.)

