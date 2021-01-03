Every now and then Hollywood greenlights a movie based not on a novel or a comic book or, indeed, any IP that has been adapted into anything else before. Films based on board games have been a thing since Clue, back in 1985. Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks! was based on a series of trading cards. He’s Just Not That Into You, a self-help book, was turned into a star-studded rom-com. And maybe one day we’ll final get that Kevin Hart Monopoly movie announced about a year ago.

But this one is next level: As per Deadline, a movie is being made based on…the Rubik’s Cube. The three-dimensional puzzle toy that has been frustrating all but the brainiest since 1974. How will a box-shaped gizmo with nine colored blocks per side be turned into a narrative? Well, they made a movie about emojis — surely some screenwriting geniuses can crack it.

But that’s not all. This is an era when the best (or at least most profitable) IPs are the ones that cross mediums. And so the modest Cube is also becoming fodder for the latest game show craze. It’s not clear how this one will work either. Presumably it would be pretty boring watching some rando try and solve the puzzle in real time.

In the meantime, enjoy this brief video from 2009 of film and music video director Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, this classic White Stripes video, among others), solving a Rubik’s Cube with his feet. See if you can catch how he did it! And, of course, you could also just buy one and try and solve it. Maybe it’ll take you longer than it does for Hollywood to make a Rubik’s Cube movie.

(Via Deadline)