Add Russell Crowe to the ever expanding list of cameos for Thor: Love and Thunder. The Gladiator star has reportedly joined the film and has been spotted partying with the cast and crew in Australia. Crowe was seen as recently as Friday, March 26 with both director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth at a rugby match along with Natalie Portman, Isla Fisher, and Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky. Via Deadline:

Crowe’s role is being kept under wraps and the hope was to surprise fans with this fun cameo when the film was released, but following recent photos of Crowe hanging out with the cast all over Australia, Deadline has confirmed he is in the movie. Insiders say Crowe is one of many surprises to come out of the film, with Matt Damon also confirmed to reprise his cameo from Thor: Ragnarok.

Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder will focus on Tessa Thompson’s character Valkyrie and her search for a queen as she takes the throne as King of Asgard. After sitting out Ragnarok, Portman will reprise her role of Jane Foster, but this time with a very significant twist as Foster follows in her comic book counterpart’s footsteps and becomes The Mighty Thor. In a major casting coup (besides Crowe, of course), Christian Bale will make the leap from DC Comics to Marvel as he takes on the role of Gorr the God Butcher, a character from writer Jason Aaron’s epic comic book run who does exactly what his name implies: Murders gods across all space and time.

(Via Deadline)