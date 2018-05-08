The Russo Brothers Break Down Spider-Man And Black Panther’s Shocking Moments In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

#Black Panther #Spider-Man #Avengers
Senior Entertainment Writer
05.08.18 6 Comments

Marvel

As we continue with our multi-part interview with Joe and Anthony Russo about Avengers: Infinity War (the first parts are here and here), this is where we say upfront that if you haven’t seen the movie yet (if there are even any of you left), you probably should not read what’s below.

Okay, with that taken care of, here we go.

Two of the most shocking moments in Avengers: Infinity War come after Thanos has put together all six Infinity Stones and snapped half the universe out of existence. Then we watched as beloved characters like Black Panther (someone in my audience literally screamed) and Spider-Man flake away into oblivion. Spider-Man’s death scene alone will probably wind up haunting every young child who saw it for the rest of their lives.

As it turns out, according to the Russos, Tom Holland improvised a good amount of that scene. Ahead, Joe and Anthony Russo take us through those two scenes and break down why each one is so memorable and works the way it does.

Was there any character that there was a huge debate over if he or she should live or die?

Joe Russo: No, because typically it’s all driven by storytelling – and a lot of the debating is done by me and Anthony and [screenwriters] Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. So, a lot of the debating is done by the four of us in a room arguing about storytelling. It’s kind of like a high school debate club if you go in there. Everyone is championing a story point and then, out of that, we find the best idea – whatever survives the argument.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Spider-Man#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warBlack PantherJoe and Anthony RussoSPIDER-MAN

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 6 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 week ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP