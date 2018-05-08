As we continue with our multi-part interview with Joe and Anthony Russo about Avengers: Infinity War (the first parts are here and here), this is where we say upfront that if you haven’t seen the movie yet (if there are even any of you left), you probably should not read what’s below.
Okay, with that taken care of, here we go.
Two of the most shocking moments in Avengers: Infinity War come after Thanos has put together all six Infinity Stones and snapped half the universe out of existence. Then we watched as beloved characters like Black Panther (someone in my audience literally screamed) and Spider-Man flake away into oblivion. Spider-Man’s death scene alone will probably wind up haunting every young child who saw it for the rest of their lives.
As it turns out, according to the Russos, Tom Holland improvised a good amount of that scene. Ahead, Joe and Anthony Russo take us through those two scenes and break down why each one is so memorable and works the way it does.
Was there any character that there was a huge debate over if he or she should live or die?
Joe Russo: No, because typically it’s all driven by storytelling – and a lot of the debating is done by me and Anthony and [screenwriters] Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. So, a lot of the debating is done by the four of us in a room arguing about storytelling. It’s kind of like a high school debate club if you go in there. Everyone is championing a story point and then, out of that, we find the best idea – whatever survives the argument.
A lot of people are leaping to the conclusion that all of these currently deceased characters will be brought back. But the Russo’s do have a point – the Black Panther film establishes that the Black Panther character is not one particular person, it’s a mantle passed to whoever leads Wakanda. Even Killmonger had the Black Panther power, if only for a short period. And, it could be argued that Spiderman could be treated in a similar way. The comics have already established that other people become Spiderman at various points. And, in the Marvel films, Spiderman could, conceiveably be anyone where the Iron Spider suit.
That said, I’m not absolutely sold that Peter Parker and T’Challa will stay dead or anything. I’m just saying that they could stay dead, and the franchise could conceivably continue to live.
Honestly my favorite part of the movie was the guy a few rows behind me who screamed “come the fuck on!” when Black Panther disappeared. Still makes me laugh a week later.