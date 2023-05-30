Before The Notebook, before Murder by Numbers, even before Young Hercules, Ryan Gosling broke through on the ‘90s iteration of The Mickey Mouse Club. He wasn’t on it a lot, though he did get to cover Elvis as well as work with fellow Musketeers Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Justin Timberlake. He eventually blossomed into a fine serious thespian (and, much later, Ken), but it appears he’s kept up the Disney spirit in an unusual way.

As per Yahoo! Life, John Stamos recently went on Keke Palmer’s podcast Baby, This is Palmer, where he discussed being a fan of going to Disneyland. But he’s not the only one. He recalled attending a dinner party with Gosling in attendance. Stamos asked him if he’s a Disney fan.

“I’m obsessed,” Gosling allegedly told Stamos. “I’m a Disney adult. I go there by myself. I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.”

Perhaps he can go there sometime with Stamos, though it sounds like the solitary part, with the mixtape, is part of the appeal.

As for Stamos, he explained why grown men enjoy going to the family-friendly Magic Kingdom. “When you go through those gates, the rest of the world goes away,” said Stamos. “I think it really defined who I am as an artist, as a human because it was just so full of optimism.”

So don’t be surprised if you spot Gosling or Stamos or both the next time you’re at the original Disneyland in Anaheim.

(Via Yahoo! Life)