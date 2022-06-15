Ryan Gosling has been shirtless a lot. It’s not uncommon for him to rip off his clothes for dramatic effect (is that what it is?) in a movie like Crazy, Stupid, Love or The Notebook or in every meme from 2013. We are delighted to inform you that Gosling is at it again! Only this time he’s shirtless while wearing some denim cutoffs. Also, he may or may not be a plastic doll. The plot is unclear.

Warner Bros released the first look at Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie that’s slated to be released next July. Gosling will play Ken, the world’s most popular boyfriend who has abs instead of a personality. And he sure looks the part, sporting some KEN underwear (in case he forgets!) while just hanging out beside a neon-pink set.

Gosling will act alongside Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Michael Cera, and Emma Mackey, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Details about this movie are kept under wraps, but early reports allude to there being some sort of Barbie Multiverse situation. Robbie herself told Vogue that nobody knows what to expect: “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…'”

People are…thrilled? Confused? Excited? All of the above!

There is ZERO heterosexual explanation for any of this. HAPPY PRIDE YALL!!!!! https://t.co/GqW0BF95fp — Dax ExclamationPoint⚡️ (@Daxclamation) June 15, 2022

Didn't realize Barbie was part of the Zola Cinematic Universe https://t.co/HPRfsui31O — Judy Berman (@judyberman) June 15, 2022

New personality just dropped https://t.co/V5tkUjHwMe — banho de cu (@NoiteVelha) June 15, 2022

Barbie opens on July 21, 2023.