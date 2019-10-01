Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay’s 6 Underground for Netflix is expected to follow in the fine (young) tradition of action movies like Triple Frontier and Bright. The timing might be everything, though. The latter movie, starring Will Smith, brought absurdly high viewing numbers for Netflix on December 13, 2017. The streaming giant followed up with an even more successful A-list (apocalyptic, not action) feature, Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, on December 14, 2018. That same holiday-bound audience will undoubtedly be clicking on 6 Underground when it releases on December 13, 2019. Netflix dropped the above trailer, which is exactly what one would expect when the wisecracking Reynolds teams up with the explosion-loving maestro himself, Bay.

Since this is a Bay film, the grenade factor and an exploding swimming pool are intact. The cherry on top might be a badass Melanie Laurent showing her action skills, years after torching Nazis in Inglorious Basterds, and the younger crowd will like seeing Ben Hardy doing skyscraper stunts. As far as a synopsis goes, 6 Underground follows “six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys,” which I guess is why Reynolds actually declares, “The best part of being dead is the freedom.”

Billionaires get bored, man, and they need to shake things up with bullets and explosions. That feels like the gist of this movie, which was written by Deadpool 2 duo Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese as “a high testosterone mission movie.” Naturally! On Tuesday morning, Reynolds tweeted the release date with a photo of an old-fashioned Netflix DVD package with, uh, this synopsis:

For your consideration comes the haunting story of One (Ryan Reynolds), a brooding, beautiful and sarcastic man, who vows to take his pain and channel it into changing the world for the better. From Michael bay comes an ode to the great Italian neorealist Fellini but with fast cars, insane action, exotic locations and professional gorgeous people where post-World War II Italy would normally be.

Honestly, it sounds like both synopses are probably accurate.