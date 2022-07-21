As Disney+ prepares to bring some fan-favorite R-rated movies to the streamer, there are a few things to consider. One is that the scale of rating movies is so skewed these days, it doesn’t feel like it should matter. And the second (and most important) point is that there are some Disney movies that unreasonably traumatized children and it’s time they take responsibility for that! At least that’s what Ryan Reynolds believes.

The Deadpool star took to Twitter to announce the news about the superhero movie arriving on Disney+, but used it as an opportunity to bring awareness to the unnecessary violence that took place in those early Disney cartoons. Who leaves a baby deer out to fend for itself in the wild? That is some cold-blooded stuff.

“We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma,” Reynolds tweeted, along with updated rating cards for various Disney classics.

We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma. pic.twitter.com/FoIbiwKhiG — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 21, 2022

Reynolds’ various fake rating updates include Snow White, Old Yeller, The Lion King, and, everybody’s first traumatic childhood memory, Bambi.

For Snow White’s updated rating, the card reads: “Rated R for breaking and entering, Borderline polyandry [and] pretty sure those diamonds aren’t cruelty-free.” Maybe there should be a sequel where the dwarves unionize? While Old Yeller gets an R rating for “Totally ugly-crying inducing straight-up murder of Old Yeller. Also, bear abuse.”

There are also some great points regarding The Lion King’s “Fratricide, mauling, very possibly half-sibling lovin’, or at least kissing cousins. Seriously.” Finally, Bambi got a much-needed rating update for “Cold-blooded killing of an innocent deer mom, that will cause life-long trauma.”

As long as this conversation is going, what about the opening sequence to Up or the gut-wrenching incinerator scene from Toy Story. Who let Disney do that?!