Disney+ is officially getting its first batch of R-rated movies. As the festivities for San Diego Comic-Con kick off, the streamer has announced that Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will hit the platform on Friday, July 22. The films were originally released by 20th Century Fox as part of its X-Men film universe, but the mutants are now under the official Marvel Studios umbrella thanks to Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

While the House of Mouse has added some of the earlier X-Men films to its streaming platform, this marks the first time it’s delved into R-rated features. That said, the three films are fan favorites that crushed it at the box office, so it only makes sense for Disney to use them to expand the value of Disney+. It also shows that Marvel is continuing to dip its toe into more adult waters. Via Polygon:

Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are unquestionably violent, and those movies have no shortage of salty language and other adult content, but Disney seems open to relaxing its stance on releasing strictly all-ages content. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that the next Deadpool movie coming from Disney will be R-rated, and upcoming fare like Blade could be too.

Obviously, Disney+ streaming R-rated films is a concern to parents, but the platform already tackled that problem earlier in the year when it added the Marvel Netflix series to its library. Ahead of those shows jumping streamers, Disney+ implemented parental control features that will keep the platform family-friendly for children while still allowing grown-ups to fully enjoy Deadpool’s raunchy attacks, or an elderly Wolverine stabbing people in the face. There’s something for everybody.

