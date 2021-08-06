Movies are a team effort. Take a script. There may be only a handful of credited writers — and sometimes only one — but there’s a ton of fingers in that pie: script doctors, various people uncredited for whatever reason, nosy execs. And sometimes the actors themselves help out. Robert Downey Jr., for one, is famous for doing 11th-hour rewrites before cameras roll on each day. And then there’s Ryan Reynolds, who says not only does he do some writing on his movies, but that his wife, Blake Lively, sometimes helps out, too. (Though presumably not the, by his admission, so-so Green Lantern, where they met.)

In an appearance on SiriusXM’s Town Hall (as caught by Entertainment Weekly), host Jess Cagle asked Reynolds a fan question, namely what is the “best part about being married” to his fellow actor “that people wouldn’t expect.”

“I write on a lot of my movies,” Reynolds replied. “It’s been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I’m credited, sometimes I’m not… There’s a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake — that Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard, and ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible.'”

But sometimes people refuse to give her credit where it’s due. “Maybe it’s ’cause there’s inherent sexism in the business,” he added. “I will say that a lot of times, ‘She wrote that — Blake like, wrote that not me. That was was her.’ And it’s like, they still, later on, repeat the story as I wrote it.”

Reynolds didn’t go into specifics, simply saying she’s had a hand in the scripts for “all kinds of movies that have been big successes.” But he did mention one by name: Deadpool. So when you’re watching Free Guy, see if you can catch the bits that may — or may not — have come from Blake Lively.

