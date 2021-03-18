Green Lantern wasn’t the first comic book movie to star Ryan Reynolds. That would be X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in which he played…well, the character who becomes Deadpool, albeit in a different iteration than the one he essayed later. But over the years he’s been pretty open about not being crazy about his first superhero starring role: the 2011 film stab at Green Lantern. Only catch: He’s never actually seen it. That changed on Wednesday, in which he rang in by St. Patrick’s Day live-tweeting his maiden voyage with the film, all while drinking gin.

Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin – tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

So how did it go? Perhaps better than you’d assume. His tweets were a mix of gentle ribbing and sincere nostalgia, plus jokes about being surprised that his romantic lead was played by his future wife, Blake Lively. Not only had he never watched it, he hadn’t even read the full script.

I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

There was some good-natured ribbing.

This protagonist seems reckless but likable — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Oh boy. Tragic childhood flashback sequence killing a beloved parent. Designed to instill a level of depth and hard fought empathy for our hero. Disney perfected this move. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

And some not-quite-in-jokes.

This was not bad foreshadowing for my life as a dad pic.twitter.com/sj5jzWrWUt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

And some props to his (admittedly top shelf) cast. (Seriously, Peter Sarsgard plays Tim Robbins’ son! And Angela Bassett’s in it! And Geoffrey Rush! And the mighty Mark Strong! Even younger Taika Waititi!)

Honestly, this cast is incredible. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

And some actor talk about the difficulties of acting alongside special effects.

Do you have any idea how weird it is to act while being attacked by invisible space energy? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

And talk of his own personal powers.

And some bittersweet moments.

Goddamn I miss Michael Clarke Duncan. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

And some backstage talk.

They spent 6 hrs each day turning Peter Sarsgaard’s head into an over-inflated beach ball. But the GL suit is a onesie made from old Frogger pixels. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

And self-effacement.

The Christian Bale superhero voice. Who wore it first? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Conclusion: Could have been worse!

Maybe it’s the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Anyway, Green Lantern worked out for everyone in the end, and that’s what counts. Happy St. Paddy’s!

(Via EW)